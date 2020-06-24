All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE

43511 Blacksmith Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43511 Blacksmith Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
The whole house professionally cleaned. Three-level,1 car garage, sliding glass door, wood FP, walkout lower level from the rec room to the new fenced back yard open to common area. New Deck (18x10), new paint, large kitchen w/good cabinet space. New porcelain tiles in the kitchen and all bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, living room with bay window. Water heater, A/C unit, and windows about 4 years old. Walk to shops and stores. Approx five miles Dulles Airport. Dulles Toll Road approx 2 miles. Dogs up to 15 pounds, No cats. No smokers. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have any available units?
43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have?
Some of 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have a pool?
No, 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America