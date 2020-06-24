43511 BLACKSMITH SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

The whole house professionally cleaned. Three-level,1 car garage, sliding glass door, wood FP, walkout lower level from the rec room to the new fenced back yard open to common area. New Deck (18x10), new paint, large kitchen w/good cabinet space. New porcelain tiles in the kitchen and all bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, living room with bay window. Water heater, A/C unit, and windows about 4 years old. Walk to shops and stores. Approx five miles Dulles Airport. Dulles Toll Road approx 2 miles. Dogs up to 15 pounds, No cats. No smokers. Ready to move in.