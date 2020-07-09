All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated May 15 2020

43416 SPERRIN COURT

43416 Sperrin Court · No Longer Available
Location

43416 Sperrin Court, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Meticulously Updated house in the heart of Ashburn !!! Freshly painted, new floors in the basement and new carpets in all the rooms. Main lvl boosts open concept living and dinning room, that connects to the kitchen with large breakfast area with french door that connects to the TREX deck. Family room has wood burning fireplace. Main lvl hardwood floor has been re-finished and painted.First floor has four bedrooms with two full baths. Huge basement features full bathroom, large rec room, spacious laundry with extra refrigerator, additional room that could be used as an office. Basement walks out to the 1/3 acre lot with large backyard w/ mature trees & stream. Cul-de-Sac! No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

