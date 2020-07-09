43416 SPERRIN COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Meticulously Updated house in the heart of Ashburn !!! Freshly painted, new floors in the basement and new carpets in all the rooms. Main lvl boosts open concept living and dinning room, that connects to the kitchen with large breakfast area with french door that connects to the TREX deck. Family room has wood burning fireplace. Main lvl hardwood floor has been re-finished and painted.First floor has four bedrooms with two full baths. Huge basement features full bathroom, large rec room, spacious laundry with extra refrigerator, additional room that could be used as an office. Basement walks out to the 1/3 acre lot with large backyard w/ mature trees & stream. Cul-de-Sac! No Smoking.