43383 CHOKEBERRY SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Immaculate 3 BR, 2 full & 2 half bath end unit town home in Ashburn Farm, Providence Model with 2 level bump out. Total finished square feet is 2,380, 1 car garage with driveway for parking PLUS one assigned parking spot on street included, beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, center island and granite countertops. Walk out basement with gas fireplace and a built in full bar. Entertain on the huge deck that overlooks common area and tot lot. New roof 2017. All in the heart of Ashburn!.