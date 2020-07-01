43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage guest parking tennis court

Stunning, spacious END UNIT! 3 finished levels. Rear deck. Fenced backyard with green space. Backs to common area. Tons of gorgeous updates! Huge kitchen w/granite counters, 42", white cabinets, stylish backsplash & tile floor. HARDWOOD FLOORS-TOP 2 LEVELS! Crown molding. Ceiling fans. Large owner's BR w/updated ensuite BA w/double vanity & walk-in closet. Finished, lower level features a spacious family room w/cozy, gas FP & exit to the fenced backyard. Garage, concrete driveway plus an assigned parking space & visitor parking. Great community with pools, tennis courts, trails, soccer fields, basketball courts, tot lots, pavilion, ponds & much more! Owner pays HOA fee