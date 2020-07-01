All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ

43216 Chokeberry Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43216 Chokeberry Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Stunning, spacious END UNIT! 3 finished levels. Rear deck. Fenced backyard with green space. Backs to common area. Tons of gorgeous updates! Huge kitchen w/granite counters, 42", white cabinets, stylish backsplash & tile floor. HARDWOOD FLOORS-TOP 2 LEVELS! Crown molding. Ceiling fans. Large owner's BR w/updated ensuite BA w/double vanity & walk-in closet. Finished, lower level features a spacious family room w/cozy, gas FP & exit to the fenced backyard. Garage, concrete driveway plus an assigned parking space & visitor parking. Great community with pools, tennis courts, trails, soccer fields, basketball courts, tot lots, pavilion, ponds & much more! Owner pays HOA fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ have any available units?
43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ have?
Some of 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ currently offering any rent specials?
43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ pet-friendly?
No, 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ offer parking?
Yes, 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ offers parking.
Does 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ have a pool?
Yes, 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ has a pool.
Does 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ have accessible units?
No, 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 43216 CHOKEBERRY SQ does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America