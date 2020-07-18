All apartments in Ashburn
42861 Genuine Reward Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

42861 Genuine Reward Court

42861 Genuine Reward Court · (703) 801-9342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42861 Genuine Reward Court, Ashburn, VA 20147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful unit with freshly painted and new appliance. Close to shopping center, trail, restaurant with very nice neighborhood and schools.
There is a garden care to take care of the yard. This house has large beautiful yard with a big beautiful deck to enjoy the yard There is private parking space in-front of lot. This unit is in the main level of two level of the single house. The two levels is completely separated and each unit have the private exit door.This house is located in a best place in Ashburn in Loudoun County which is close to the best school in all levels, beautiful shopping center, and restaurants . The house is close to toll road and one step to trail for walking or biking.
The house renovate by hardwood floor, new steel all the appliance, new very beautiful full bath in master bedroom, new painting, some new renovate in main full bathroom.This unit is very comfortable to live.Additional $250 required for utility charge which is include Electricity, Gas and Water monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42861 Genuine Reward Court have any available units?
42861 Genuine Reward Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42861 Genuine Reward Court have?
Some of 42861 Genuine Reward Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42861 Genuine Reward Court currently offering any rent specials?
42861 Genuine Reward Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42861 Genuine Reward Court pet-friendly?
No, 42861 Genuine Reward Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 42861 Genuine Reward Court offer parking?
Yes, 42861 Genuine Reward Court offers parking.
Does 42861 Genuine Reward Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42861 Genuine Reward Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42861 Genuine Reward Court have a pool?
No, 42861 Genuine Reward Court does not have a pool.
Does 42861 Genuine Reward Court have accessible units?
No, 42861 Genuine Reward Court does not have accessible units.
Does 42861 Genuine Reward Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42861 Genuine Reward Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 42861 Genuine Reward Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42861 Genuine Reward Court has units with air conditioning.
