42861 Genuine Reward Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Beautiful unit with freshly painted and new appliance. Close to shopping center, trail, restaurant with very nice neighborhood and schools.

There is a garden care to take care of the yard. This house has large beautiful yard with a big beautiful deck to enjoy the yard There is private parking space in-front of lot. This unit is in the main level of two level of the single house. The two levels is completely separated and each unit have the private exit door.This house is located in a best place in Ashburn in Loudoun County which is close to the best school in all levels, beautiful shopping center, and restaurants . The house is close to toll road and one step to trail for walking or biking.

The house renovate by hardwood floor, new steel all the appliance, new very beautiful full bath in master bedroom, new painting, some new renovate in main full bathroom.This unit is very comfortable to live.Additional $250 required for utility charge which is include Electricity, Gas and Water monthly.