21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE

21958 Hyde Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21958 Hyde Park Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stately colonial built by Stanley Martin shows dramatic two story foyer and family room. New granite counters in kitchen, new ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, fresh paint, and available now for occupancy. Lot is over 20,000 sq.ft. and fenced in back and is a flat lot ideal for entertaining or playing games. The chef's caliber kitchen complete with Bosch stainless steel appliances features a beautiful mix of stainless steel, wood and granite. The floor plan is thoughtfully designed with both public and private areas. Enter the double doors into the master suite which encompasses a sitting room, three walk-in closets and a full master bath with soaking tub, two vanities and ceramic tile flooring. The upper level has three additional large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets.House is wired with a natural gas standby power generator that is permanently installed outside., 12 zone water sprinkler system. Ultraviolet air filter on the furnace. 6/10 of a mile to Loudoun Station shopping center . Loudoun Station Metro supposed to open in July 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE have any available units?
21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
