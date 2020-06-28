21958 HYDE PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Stately colonial built by Stanley Martin shows dramatic two story foyer and family room. New granite counters in kitchen, new ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, fresh paint, and available now for occupancy. Lot is over 20,000 sq.ft. and fenced in back and is a flat lot ideal for entertaining or playing games. The chef's caliber kitchen complete with Bosch stainless steel appliances features a beautiful mix of stainless steel, wood and granite. The floor plan is thoughtfully designed with both public and private areas. Enter the double doors into the master suite which encompasses a sitting room, three walk-in closets and a full master bath with soaking tub, two vanities and ceramic tile flooring. The upper level has three additional large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets.House is wired with a natural gas standby power generator that is permanently installed outside., 12 zone water sprinkler system. Ultraviolet air filter on the furnace. 6/10 of a mile to Loudoun Station shopping center . Loudoun Station Metro supposed to open in July 2020.