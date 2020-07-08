All apartments in Ashburn
21841 KELSEY SQUARE

21841 Kelsey Square · No Longer Available
Location

21841 Kelsey Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spacious 3 level townhome WITH TWO CAR GARAGE! Lovely and well cared for GATED community has POOL, gym, basketball, cyber cafe, clubhouse. Large deck, lots of windows, huge kitchen, gas fireplace, full size washer & dryer, NO YARD MAINTENANCE. GREAT LOCATION - close to toll, Dulles airport, DC Commuter Bus (park n ride), Rt.28, more than 4 shopping centers within 2 miles, theater, etc.***Fill out a rental application here: https://pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/Must pay $65 per adult 18+ (non-refundable). If you cannot find this listing there, please scroll down to the very bottom to "all other properties" to apply to rent this property. Additional Documents/Instructions:upload their 2 most recent and complete pay stubs, a copy of ID's, and to answer the questionnaire portion completely. Proof of all income, Bank statements are not desirable. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21841 KELSEY SQUARE have any available units?
21841 KELSEY SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21841 KELSEY SQUARE have?
Some of 21841 KELSEY SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21841 KELSEY SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21841 KELSEY SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21841 KELSEY SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21841 KELSEY SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21841 KELSEY SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21841 KELSEY SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21841 KELSEY SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21841 KELSEY SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21841 KELSEY SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 21841 KELSEY SQUARE has a pool.
Does 21841 KELSEY SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21841 KELSEY SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21841 KELSEY SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21841 KELSEY SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21841 KELSEY SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21841 KELSEY SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

