21841 KELSEY SQUARE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool garage media room

Spacious 3 level townhome WITH TWO CAR GARAGE! Lovely and well cared for GATED community has POOL, gym, basketball, cyber cafe, clubhouse. Large deck, lots of windows, huge kitchen, gas fireplace, full size washer & dryer, NO YARD MAINTENANCE. GREAT LOCATION - close to toll, Dulles airport, DC Commuter Bus (park n ride), Rt.28, more than 4 shopping centers within 2 miles, theater, etc.***Fill out a rental application here: https://pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/Must pay $65 per adult 18+ (non-refundable). If you cannot find this listing there, please scroll down to the very bottom to "all other properties" to apply to rent this property. Additional Documents/Instructions:upload their 2 most recent and complete pay stubs, a copy of ID's, and to answer the questionnaire portion completely. Proof of all income, Bank statements are not desirable. ***