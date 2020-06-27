All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE

21825 Dragons Green Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Broadlands South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21825 Dragons Green Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Fantastic, end unit townhome available immediately in highly sought after Parkside at Ashburn community. This move-in ready home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bright & open floor plan, easy to maintain wood look luxury vinyl floors on all three floors , laundry in unit. Gated community with ample guest parking. Less than a mile from upcoming metro stop and very conveniently located from major shopping centers. Call or text owner at (703) 5895845 or email neelima_rajeev@hotmail.com for showing appointments and enquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE have any available units?
21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
Is 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE have a pool?
No, 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America