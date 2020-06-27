21825 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE

Amenities

Fantastic, end unit townhome available immediately in highly sought after Parkside at Ashburn community. This move-in ready home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bright & open floor plan, easy to maintain wood look luxury vinyl floors on all three floors , laundry in unit. Gated community with ample guest parking. Less than a mile from upcoming metro stop and very conveniently located from major shopping centers. Call or text owner at (703) 5895845 or email neelima_rajeev@hotmail.com for showing appointments and enquiries.