Located at Parkside At Ashburn, 21824 Jarvis is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome. As you enter the home, there is a bedroom and full bath. The main level is hardwood floors and has an open concept floor plan with a panoramic view of the living room, kitchen and dining room. A sliding glass door provides access to the deck. The bedroom level has two master suites each with a full bath and walk in closets. The laundry unit is on this level. No pets, no smokers please. Available ASAP.