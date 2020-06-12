21818 JARVIS SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderfully updated 3 level, 3 br/2.5ba end unit townhome. Home has many windows that let sunlight stream into the home. Enter into a wonderful marble foyer from the front door or the large, oversized garage. The foyer has den with hardwood floors and a large window. Kitchen is wonderfully updated with granite, SS appliances, newer large gas range and updated cabinets. Deck receives a lot of sunlight and does not face any other home. Off the kitchen is a half bath and bedroom. The upstairs level has 2 master bedroom suites. The washer/dryer is conveniently located on the bedroom level. The home will be updated with brand new paint and laminate floors on the upper level. No carpet!! Pets are case by case with additional deposit.