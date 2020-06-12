All apartments in Ashburn
21818 JARVIS SQUARE
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

21818 JARVIS SQUARE

21818 Jarvis Square · No Longer Available
Location

21818 Jarvis Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderfully updated 3 level, 3 br/2.5ba end unit townhome. Home has many windows that let sunlight stream into the home. Enter into a wonderful marble foyer from the front door or the large, oversized garage. The foyer has den with hardwood floors and a large window. Kitchen is wonderfully updated with granite, SS appliances, newer large gas range and updated cabinets. Deck receives a lot of sunlight and does not face any other home. Off the kitchen is a half bath and bedroom. The upstairs level has 2 master bedroom suites. The washer/dryer is conveniently located on the bedroom level. The home will be updated with brand new paint and laminate floors on the upper level. No carpet!! Pets are case by case with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21818 JARVIS SQUARE have any available units?
21818 JARVIS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21818 JARVIS SQUARE have?
Some of 21818 JARVIS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21818 JARVIS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21818 JARVIS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21818 JARVIS SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21818 JARVIS SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 21818 JARVIS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21818 JARVIS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21818 JARVIS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21818 JARVIS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21818 JARVIS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 21818 JARVIS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 21818 JARVIS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21818 JARVIS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21818 JARVIS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21818 JARVIS SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21818 JARVIS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21818 JARVIS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
