Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE in the gated community of Parkside at Ashburn!Lower level features plenty of space for office desk/sitting area. Gourmet kitchen with oversized island is perfect for meal preparation. Cozy gas fireplace in family room is ideal for movie nights! Wonderful community amenities (pool, gym, tot lots). COMMUTERS DREAM!Less than 2 miles from TOLL RD and FUTURE METRO!