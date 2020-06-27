21798 JARVIS SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Luxurious, Well Maintained 3 Level, 3 BR, 3BA Townhouse in gated community of Parkside at Ashburn. One Bedroom with 1 Full bath at entry Level. Main Level Features : Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Floor Plan, Family Room Off Kitchen and Dining Area. Relaxing Balcony. Upper Level Features: Spacious 2 Master Suites with Bath, Stacked Washer Dryer, Walk In Closet. 1 Car Garage, Gated Community offers: Pool, Clubhouse, fitness Center and Many More. Easy access to Rt7, Rt28 & Dulles/Greenway Toll road, Park and Ride. Less than 1 mile to future Silver line (Loudoun Station) and Shopping Center. Plenty of parking spaces in addition to garage and driveway, Every bedroom has its own full bathroom. Extra long garage with lots of storage.