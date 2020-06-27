All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 21798 JARVIS SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
21798 JARVIS SQUARE
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

21798 JARVIS SQUARE

21798 Jarvis Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Broadlands South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21798 Jarvis Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxurious, Well Maintained 3 Level, 3 BR, 3BA Townhouse in gated community of Parkside at Ashburn. One Bedroom with 1 Full bath at entry Level. Main Level Features : Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Floor Plan, Family Room Off Kitchen and Dining Area. Relaxing Balcony. Upper Level Features: Spacious 2 Master Suites with Bath, Stacked Washer Dryer, Walk In Closet. 1 Car Garage, Gated Community offers: Pool, Clubhouse, fitness Center and Many More. Easy access to Rt7, Rt28 & Dulles/Greenway Toll road, Park and Ride. Less than 1 mile to future Silver line (Loudoun Station) and Shopping Center. Plenty of parking spaces in addition to garage and driveway, Every bedroom has its own full bathroom. Extra long garage with lots of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21798 JARVIS SQUARE have any available units?
21798 JARVIS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21798 JARVIS SQUARE have?
Some of 21798 JARVIS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21798 JARVIS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21798 JARVIS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21798 JARVIS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21798 JARVIS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21798 JARVIS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21798 JARVIS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21798 JARVIS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21798 JARVIS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21798 JARVIS SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 21798 JARVIS SQUARE has a pool.
Does 21798 JARVIS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21798 JARVIS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21798 JARVIS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21798 JARVIS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21798 JARVIS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21798 JARVIS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America