21787 Dragons Green Square, Ashburn, VA 20147 Broadlands South
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Clean 3 Level Townhouse, including 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, 2 car garage rear entry, deck. Community clubhouse, pool, basketball court, playgrounds. Close to shopping, restaurants and highway access to Dulles Toll Rd, future metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21787 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE have any available units?
21787 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21787 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE have?
Some of 21787 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21787 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21787 DRAGONS GREEN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.