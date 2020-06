Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse close to shopping, dining, and more! Kitchen features granite counter tops, built in wine rack, 42" cabinets, and plenty of room for table space. Family room/dining room combo with large windows, allowing for plenty of natural sunlight. Oversized deck is ideal for entertaining. Fully fenced in backyard. Spacious 2 car garage + 2 car driveway. Must see!!