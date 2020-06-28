All apartments in Ashburn
Ashburn, VA
21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE
21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE

21772 Goose Cross Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21772 Goose Cross Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available to move in on October 1st 2019. Sparkling end TH w garage. Large Deck with a large backyard with fenced yard. Vaulted ceilings in MBR. Large kitchen with center island counter top. Hardwood floors on main level. Ashburn townhouse home that contains 1,806 sqft located in walking distance to new Metro. Located right in the corner of the Dulles Greenway and walking distance to shopping centers. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in-closet. Kitchen is light filled with a large deck. Current tenant has been living there happily for eight years. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have any available units?
21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have?
Some of 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
