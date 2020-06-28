21772 GOOSE CROSS TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available to move in on October 1st 2019. Sparkling end TH w garage. Large Deck with a large backyard with fenced yard. Vaulted ceilings in MBR. Large kitchen with center island counter top. Hardwood floors on main level. Ashburn townhouse home that contains 1,806 sqft located in walking distance to new Metro. Located right in the corner of the Dulles Greenway and walking distance to shopping centers. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in-closet. Kitchen is light filled with a large deck. Current tenant has been living there happily for eight years. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.