Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
21763 OAKVILLE TER
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

21763 OAKVILLE TER

21763 Oakville Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21763 Oakville Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous move-in ready townhome in PREMIUM LOCATION! Close to shopping, dining, entertainment & transportation... including the new future Ashburn Metro. Features include NEW paint, NEW lighting, beautiful hardwoods floors on main level, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast room with gas fireplace, open family room, Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms, upper level laundry, finished basement/bedroom 4 with walk-in closet & full bath, rear custom stone patio, deck, fenced yard & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21763 OAKVILLE TER have any available units?
21763 OAKVILLE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21763 OAKVILLE TER have?
Some of 21763 OAKVILLE TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21763 OAKVILLE TER currently offering any rent specials?
21763 OAKVILLE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21763 OAKVILLE TER pet-friendly?
No, 21763 OAKVILLE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21763 OAKVILLE TER offer parking?
Yes, 21763 OAKVILLE TER offers parking.
Does 21763 OAKVILLE TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21763 OAKVILLE TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21763 OAKVILLE TER have a pool?
No, 21763 OAKVILLE TER does not have a pool.
Does 21763 OAKVILLE TER have accessible units?
No, 21763 OAKVILLE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 21763 OAKVILLE TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21763 OAKVILLE TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 21763 OAKVILLE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 21763 OAKVILLE TER does not have units with air conditioning.

