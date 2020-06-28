21763 OAKVILLE TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous move-in ready townhome in PREMIUM LOCATION! Close to shopping, dining, entertainment & transportation... including the new future Ashburn Metro. Features include NEW paint, NEW lighting, beautiful hardwoods floors on main level, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast room with gas fireplace, open family room, Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms, upper level laundry, finished basement/bedroom 4 with walk-in closet & full bath, rear custom stone patio, deck, fenced yard & much more!