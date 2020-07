Amenities

Amazing unique opportunity to lease a single family rambler in Ashburn. Home can be leased fully furnished or bring your own furniture. Will consider pets on a case-by-case basis. Currently shown as 1 bedroom and large closet but can easily be turned back into a 2 or 3 bedroom home. Fully fenced large back yard. Two large sheds in yard are perfect for extra storage. Partially finished basement with laundry room. Home is on well & septic (included in rent), just pay for electric.