Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ

21505 Trowbridge Square · No Longer Available
Location

21505 Trowbridge Square, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REDUCED for quick rent Gorgeous townhome in Farmwell hunt, 2 car garage,backs to a lake,Bright and Spacious great price in Ashburn area $55 appl fee per applicant apply to www.longandfoster.com search rentals and property address then apply, Pets case by case. Show and Rent it, Easy to show Vacant and Available to Rent now , New Boards updated Deck backs to lake, Spacious and bright Close to Shopping, Schools , Toll Rd and more 3 Beds 3.5 Baths it's a gorgeous property , super Location. thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ have any available units?
21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ have?
Some of 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ currently offering any rent specials?
21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ pet-friendly?
Yes, 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ is pet friendly.
Does 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ offer parking?
Yes, 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ offers parking.
Does 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ have a pool?
No, 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ does not have a pool.
Does 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ have accessible units?
No, 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ does not have units with air conditioning.

