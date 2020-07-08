21505 TROWBRIDGE SQ

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

REDUCED for quick rent Gorgeous townhome in Farmwell hunt, 2 car garage,backs to a lake,Bright and Spacious great price in Ashburn area $55 appl fee per applicant apply to www.longandfoster.com search rentals and property address then apply, Pets case by case. Show and Rent it, Easy to show Vacant and Available to Rent now , New Boards updated Deck backs to lake, Spacious and bright Close to Shopping, Schools , Toll Rd and more 3 Beds 3.5 Baths it's a gorgeous property , super Location. thanks