21395 KEANE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS SPACIOUS FARMWELL HUNT HOME OFFERS A LOT OF VALUE! *3 FINISHED LEVELS*5 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE ON A .24 ACRE LOT*TOLL BROTHERS ~EATON~ MODEL*LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC AND CLOSE TO HOA AMENITIES, SHOPPING, EZ ACCESS TO GREENWAY AND MAJOR COMMUTING*SPACIOUS BEDROOMS*FINISHED LL WITH BAR AREA/REC ROOM/LEGAL 5TH BEDROOM/ADDITIONAL FLEX ROOM AND A WALK OUT TO FENCED AND LANDSCAPED BACKYARD*MAIN LEVEL HAS A SEPARATE OFFICE, FORMAL LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND A FAMILY ROOM W/ VAULTED CEILING AND A BOX BAY WINDOW*BRAND NEW CARPET ON THE MAIN AND UPPER LEVELS*THE KITCHEN HAS 42~ CABINETS, DOUBLE WALL OVENS, MICROHOOD, GAS COOKTOP AND PANTRY*BAY WINDOW*DECK LOOKS OUT TO PRIVATE BACKYARD*BROAD RUN HIGH SCHOOL PYRAMID*NO SMOKERS*PETS CASE BY CASE*OWNER LOOKING FOR 23 MONTH TENANT-7/31/2021*SEE FLR PLANS IN DOC SECTION ALONG W RENTAL DETAILS*