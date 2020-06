21164 Hayshire Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

RENT TO OWN. Available 3/1/2019. Amazing home on over 1/4 acre private lot. Updated throughout w/ remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, new hardwood floors, new tiled floors, new windows, new doors. Amazing gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. New oven, microwave, dishwasher. Huge deck overlooking very private backyard & lake. Enjoy all of Ashburn Farm HOA amenities: pools, tennis, basketball, volleyball, tot lots, etc.



