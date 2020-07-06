21140 Winding Brook Square, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Farm
Comfortable Townhouse in Ashburn Farm, near Shopping Malls, Colleges, Transportation.The owner lives in the basement, ONLY for RENT main and Upper Level, the Utilities will be divided for the number of people living in the house.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21140 WINDING BROOK SQUARE have any available units?
21140 WINDING BROOK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
Is 21140 WINDING BROOK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21140 WINDING BROOK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.