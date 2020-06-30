21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna tennis court

Beautifully appointed luxury 4Bd/3.5Ba/2 car garage townhouse with over 3,100 fin sq ft backing to the lake and walking trail. Gleaming hardwood throughout the ML. Nestled in the quiet Ashburn Village community. The gourmet kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances. Tray Ceiling in MBR, Luxury Master bath, walk-in closet. Large deck for entertaining; LL walks out onto a flagstone patio, Close to shopping, restaurants and great school pyramid. Community features indoor & outdoor total five (5) pools, tennis, and a variety of youth programming, full-size gymnasium, two (2) racquetball courts, as well as a steam room and sauna to enjoy. 2 hours notice in advance to allow the nice tenants to secure their dog. Available to move in on Feb 1st, 2020