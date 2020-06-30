All apartments in Ashburn
21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE

21057 Roaming Shores Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21057 Roaming Shores Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Beautifully appointed luxury 4Bd/3.5Ba/2 car garage townhouse with over 3,100 fin sq ft backing to the lake and walking trail. Gleaming hardwood throughout the ML. Nestled in the quiet Ashburn Village community. The gourmet kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances. Tray Ceiling in MBR, Luxury Master bath, walk-in closet. Large deck for entertaining; LL walks out onto a flagstone patio, Close to shopping, restaurants and great school pyramid. Community features indoor & outdoor total five (5) pools, tennis, and a variety of youth programming, full-size gymnasium, two (2) racquetball courts, as well as a steam room and sauna to enjoy. 2 hours notice in advance to allow the nice tenants to secure their dog. Available to move in on Feb 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have any available units?
21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have?
Some of 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE has a pool.
Does 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21057 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

