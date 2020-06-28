All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 21006 STRAWRICK TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
21006 STRAWRICK TER
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:00 AM

21006 STRAWRICK TER

21006 Strawrick Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21006 Strawrick Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home to this beautifully updated brick front, 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhome in sought after Ashburn Farm! This home was just freshly painted. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite counters, flooring and dishwasher, the gas cooking is just icing on the cake! The new carpets make the bedrooms more comfortable and cozy and the vaulted ceilings help them to feel more spacious. The basement has a large rec room, full bath, washer, dryer and tons of storage space. This townhome backs to trees and is close to shopping, restaurants, amenities, commuter routes and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21006 STRAWRICK TER have any available units?
21006 STRAWRICK TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21006 STRAWRICK TER have?
Some of 21006 STRAWRICK TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21006 STRAWRICK TER currently offering any rent specials?
21006 STRAWRICK TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21006 STRAWRICK TER pet-friendly?
No, 21006 STRAWRICK TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21006 STRAWRICK TER offer parking?
Yes, 21006 STRAWRICK TER offers parking.
Does 21006 STRAWRICK TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21006 STRAWRICK TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21006 STRAWRICK TER have a pool?
No, 21006 STRAWRICK TER does not have a pool.
Does 21006 STRAWRICK TER have accessible units?
No, 21006 STRAWRICK TER does not have accessible units.
Does 21006 STRAWRICK TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21006 STRAWRICK TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 21006 STRAWRICK TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 21006 STRAWRICK TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America