21006 STRAWRICK TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home to this beautifully updated brick front, 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhome in sought after Ashburn Farm! This home was just freshly painted. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite counters, flooring and dishwasher, the gas cooking is just icing on the cake! The new carpets make the bedrooms more comfortable and cozy and the vaulted ceilings help them to feel more spacious. The basement has a large rec room, full bath, washer, dryer and tons of storage space. This townhome backs to trees and is close to shopping, restaurants, amenities, commuter routes and entertainment!