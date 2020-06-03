20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

Stunning 2BED/2BATH 3rd floor condo w/balcony in sought-after Westmaren Condominium in ASHBURN FARM. This unit has new windows, door, updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Wood-burning fireplace. A washer and dryer are conveniently located in-unit. There is an outside storage closet in the hallway for extra storage room! Unassigned parking. Amenities include pool, gym and clubhouse! GREAT LOCATION ~ COMMUTER~S DREAM ~ ONLY 9 MINUTES TO ASHBURN METRO SILVER LINE STATION (2020) and only 6 minutes to Goose Creek Village Park & Ride. Located close to Dulles Greenway, Route 28 and Leesburg Pike. Convenient location to grocery, restaurants, daily needs. Available 7/20 but can be available sooner.