Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE

20952 Timber Ridge Terrace · (703) 507-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20952 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Stunning 2BED/2BATH 3rd floor condo w/balcony in sought-after Westmaren Condominium in ASHBURN FARM. This unit has new windows, door, updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Wood-burning fireplace. A washer and dryer are conveniently located in-unit. There is an outside storage closet in the hallway for extra storage room! Unassigned parking. Amenities include pool, gym and clubhouse! GREAT LOCATION ~ COMMUTER~S DREAM ~ ONLY 9 MINUTES TO ASHBURN METRO SILVER LINE STATION (2020) and only 6 minutes to Goose Creek Village Park & Ride. Located close to Dulles Greenway, Route 28 and Leesburg Pike. Convenient location to grocery, restaurants, daily needs. Available 7/20 but can be available sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20952 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
