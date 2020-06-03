All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:06 AM

20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301

20950 Timber Ridge Terrace · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20950 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Welcome to 20950 Timber Ridge Terrace Unit #301, a charming 2-bedroom, 2 bath condo. This light and bright home has lots of windows and neutral paint tones throughout. The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, and a newer stove. Relax by the gas fireplace in the living room or on the spacious balcony. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bath. A washer and dryer are conveniently located in-unit. Located just off of VA-267, residents have exclusive access to the community fitness room and outdoor pool. This property is super-close to three local parks, the Dulles Greenway, One Loudoun and the Southern Walk Plaza.NO SMOKING ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 have any available units?
20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 have?
Some of 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 currently offering any rent specials?
20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 pet-friendly?
No, 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 offer parking?
Yes, 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 does offer parking.
Does 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 have a pool?
Yes, 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 has a pool.
Does 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 have accessible units?
No, 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
