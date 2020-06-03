20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Welcome to 20950 Timber Ridge Terrace Unit #301, a charming 2-bedroom, 2 bath condo. This light and bright home has lots of windows and neutral paint tones throughout. The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, and a newer stove. Relax by the gas fireplace in the living room or on the spacious balcony. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bath. A washer and dryer are conveniently located in-unit. Located just off of VA-267, residents have exclusive access to the community fitness room and outdoor pool. This property is super-close to three local parks, the Dulles Greenway, One Loudoun and the Southern Walk Plaza.NO SMOKING ALLOWED