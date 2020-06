Amenities

Well-maintained two-master suite townhouse in desireable Ashburn Farm school district. Hardwoods on the main level and brand new carpeting on upper and lower levels. Enjoy privacy on your large deck backing to woods and creek. Ashburn Farm amenities include three pools, over 20 miles of walking/jogging/biking trails, 19 tot-lots, 11 TEnnis Courts and multiple sport fields. Great commuter location and super convenient to shopping.