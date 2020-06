Amenities

Bright 3 bedroom/3 bath end unit townhouse in fantastic Ashburn Village location. Walk to Ashburn Village Sports pavilion, great restaurants, shopping, W&OD bike trail, and soon to open metro rail station just 3 miles away. Top floor has 2 master bedrooms with ensuite baths. Mid level has eat in kitchen, dining/living room with wood burning fire place and walk out deck. First floor entrance has 3rd bedroom/office, full bath, washer/dryer in carpeted play room leading to fenced in yard.