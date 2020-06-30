20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking media room tennis court

Great house in ONE LOUDOUN. The restaurants, theatre, shops are walking distance from the house. AT HOLIDAY TIME THERE IS A TREE LIGHTING, CARRIAGE RIDES, MUSIC AND OTHER FESTIVITIES. There are many other activities as well, such as, skydiving, indoor golf, a draft house showing all the latest movies. As an added bonus, The One Loudoun HOA, located steps from the house has swimming, tennis, a full gym and an ampitheater with movies for all to enjoy! This is a very sought after community and you don't want to miss the opportunity to come and view this house.