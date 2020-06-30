All apartments in Ashburn
20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE

20725 Jennifer Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20725 Jennifer Ann Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
tennis court
Great house in ONE LOUDOUN. The restaurants, theatre, shops are walking distance from the house. AT HOLIDAY TIME THERE IS A TREE LIGHTING, CARRIAGE RIDES, MUSIC AND OTHER FESTIVITIES. There are many other activities as well, such as, skydiving, indoor golf, a draft house showing all the latest movies. As an added bonus, The One Loudoun HOA, located steps from the house has swimming, tennis, a full gym and an ampitheater with movies for all to enjoy! This is a very sought after community and you don't want to miss the opportunity to come and view this house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have any available units?
20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have?
Some of 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

