20725 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE

Amenities
Great house in ONE LOUDOUN. The restaurants, theatre, shops are walking distance from the house. AT HOLIDAY TIME THERE IS A TREE LIGHTING, CARRIAGE RIDES, MUSIC AND OTHER FESTIVITIES. There are many other activities as well, such as, skydiving, indoor golf, a draft house showing all the latest movies. As an added bonus, The One Loudoun HOA, located steps from the house has swimming, tennis, a full gym and an ampitheater with movies for all to enjoy! This is a very sought after community and you don't want to miss the opportunity to come and view this house.