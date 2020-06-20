20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE

Amenities

This is a lovely lower level walkout basement apartment, newly renovated, in a detached, occupied, home. It has 1 large room (living space) plus a separate bedroom, bathroom, and private laundry facility for the tenant. Included is a brand new kitchenette, with full size fridge, microwave, cook top, new sink and dishwasher. Total lower level living space approximately 660 sq. ft.Located in Ashburn Village, near schools, shopping, Dulles Airport, parks, trails, Rte.7, and Toll Rd.UTILITIES And INTERNET INCLUDED! A true home within a home offering privacy, comfort and economy.No pets/ No Smoking.