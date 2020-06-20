All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:34 PM

20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE

20709 Rainsboro Drive · (703) 752-3700
Location

20709 Rainsboro Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2756 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This is a lovely lower level walkout basement apartment, newly renovated, in a detached, occupied, home. It has 1 large room (living space) plus a separate bedroom, bathroom, and private laundry facility for the tenant. Included is a brand new kitchenette, with full size fridge, microwave, cook top, new sink and dishwasher. Total lower level living space approximately 660 sq. ft.Located in Ashburn Village, near schools, shopping, Dulles Airport, parks, trails, Rte.7, and Toll Rd.UTILITIES And INTERNET INCLUDED! A true home within a home offering privacy, comfort and economy.No pets/ No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE have any available units?
20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE have?
Some of 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
