All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE

20700 Jennifer Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20700 Jennifer Ann Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful Home with Porch Entrance. 5 BR, 5.5 BA, 2 Car - Close to ONE LOUDOUN TOWN Center. Main Lvl BR/Library with Full Bath. Deck off Family room. Finished Basement with Full bath. Community Center Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have any available units?
20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have?
Some of 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America