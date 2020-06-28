Beautiful Home with Porch Entrance. 5 BR, 5.5 BA, 2 Car - Close to ONE LOUDOUN TOWN Center. Main Lvl BR/Library with Full Bath. Deck off Family room. Finished Basement with Full bath. Community Center Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have any available units?
20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have?
Some of 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20700 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.