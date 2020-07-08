All apartments in Ashburn
20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE

20583 Snowshoe Square · No Longer Available
Location

20583 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Lovely 1 bedroom Lakeshore Condo located in Ashburn Village. This ground-level condo is all one level with wall-to-wall carpet, good size bedroom with walk-in closet, a living room with a cozy gas fireplace and a back door that leads to a patio overlooking common area and lake views. You can also have an Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion Membership for $72.00 per month (this is optional). Landlord pays Lakeshore monthly condo fee although Lakeshore Condo will require a new tenant processing fee of $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have any available units?
20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have?
Some of 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20583 SNOWSHOE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

