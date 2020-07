Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage media room

Beautiful luxury Gulick home in the heart of Ashburn. All brick, 3 car side load garage, 5 bedrooms, 4 full bath, 1 half bath on three finished levels. Gourmet kitchen with extended island, two-story family room with gas fireplace, deck, main level library with built-ins, upper level laundry room, master suite with gas fireplace, exercise room, theater room, recreation room with gas fireplace. This home is truly a must see.