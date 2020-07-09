20466 COOL FERN SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court

Beautiful spacious Townhouse 4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN ASHBURN! Rent is $2050/moBeautiful spacious Townhouse has 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath and 1 Car garage. Foyer, Living room in main level, Tiled Dining, Granite Counter-Top kitchen with appliances, Large living room with balcony deck. Open Floor Plan Backing to Dense Trees. Fully Finished Basement with Bedroom and Full Bathroom. Remodeled Kitchen with Additional Cabinets, Open to Family Room, Granite Counters, Crown Molding. GARAGE, Fenced Backyard.Excellent schools: Farmwell Station MS, Broad Run HS Walking distance to Ashburn village sports pavilion, enjoy gym, pool, sauna, tennis, basketball court, squash courts, ping pong, fishing, paddle boats, kayaks, daycare, Jogging trails, bike to W&OD Trailhead etc. Great commuter location within minutes of shopping and Route 7, 28, and the toll road. Only A Moments~ Walk from Ashburn Sports Pavilion, Lake & Pier.63 Restaurants 9 Groceries 15 Nightlife