Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20466 COOL FERN SQUARE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:06 PM

20466 COOL FERN SQUARE

20466 Cool Fern Square · No Longer Available
Location

20466 Cool Fern Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful spacious Townhouse 4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN ASHBURN! Rent is $2050/moBeautiful spacious Townhouse has 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath and 1 Car garage. Foyer, Living room in main level, Tiled Dining, Granite Counter-Top kitchen with appliances, Large living room with balcony deck. Open Floor Plan Backing to Dense Trees. Fully Finished Basement with Bedroom and Full Bathroom. Remodeled Kitchen with Additional Cabinets, Open to Family Room, Granite Counters, Crown Molding. GARAGE, Fenced Backyard.Excellent schools: Farmwell Station MS, Broad Run HS Walking distance to Ashburn village sports pavilion, enjoy gym, pool, sauna, tennis, basketball court, squash courts, ping pong, fishing, paddle boats, kayaks, daycare, Jogging trails, bike to W&OD Trailhead etc. Great commuter location within minutes of shopping and Route 7, 28, and the toll road. Only A Moments~ Walk from Ashburn Sports Pavilion, Lake & Pier.63 Restaurants 9 Groceries 15 Nightlife

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE have any available units?
20466 COOL FERN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE have?
Some of 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20466 COOL FERN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE offers parking.
Does 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE has a pool.
Does 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20466 COOL FERN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

