Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Charming end unit townhome w/ 2 Master Suites/2.5 baths/1 Den & Garage in much sought after Belmont CC! Private main entrance, Den/Office with access to a Large fenced yard, open floor plan with lots of natural light throughout. Enjoy all the amenities Belmont CC offers. Close to shopping, Route 7 and Greenway. RENT INCLUDES: Internet, Cable, Belmont CC access and amenities. This home is move-in ready!