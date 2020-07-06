20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry lobby

*Luxurious Four Level Miller & Smith Built Home in Sought After One Loudoun Location with Stunning Finishes & Features Throughout Including Upgraded Hardwood Flooring,Lighting & Even An Elevator*2 Years Old & Barely Lived In*Chef's Kitchen w/ White Cabinetry,Two Islands,Upgraded Appliances & Large Pantry*Large Living Room w/ Custom Window Treatments & Gas Fireplace*Separate Dining Room Leads to Rear Balcony*Large Master Suite w/ Walk-IN Closet & Luxurious Bath w/ Oversized Shower & Soaking Tub*Two Spacious Bedrooms,Upgraded Bathroom & Laundry Room Complete This Level*Fourth Level Features Den/Storage,Full Bath & Loft w/ Access to Roof Terrace*Lower Level w/ Recreation Room,Personal Lobby & Full Bath*Property Faces Central Park with Incredible Views*Convenient Location Near Shopping & Commuter Routes*