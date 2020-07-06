All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE

20442 Northpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20442 Northpark Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
*Luxurious Four Level Miller & Smith Built Home in Sought After One Loudoun Location with Stunning Finishes & Features Throughout Including Upgraded Hardwood Flooring,Lighting & Even An Elevator*2 Years Old & Barely Lived In*Chef's Kitchen w/ White Cabinetry,Two Islands,Upgraded Appliances & Large Pantry*Large Living Room w/ Custom Window Treatments & Gas Fireplace*Separate Dining Room Leads to Rear Balcony*Large Master Suite w/ Walk-IN Closet & Luxurious Bath w/ Oversized Shower & Soaking Tub*Two Spacious Bedrooms,Upgraded Bathroom & Laundry Room Complete This Level*Fourth Level Features Den/Storage,Full Bath & Loft w/ Access to Roof Terrace*Lower Level w/ Recreation Room,Personal Lobby & Full Bath*Property Faces Central Park with Incredible Views*Convenient Location Near Shopping & Commuter Routes*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE have any available units?
20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE have?
Some of 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20442 NORTHPARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

