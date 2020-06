20382 FARMGATE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Ready to Move on July 1st,2020. WELCOME HOME TO THIS FABULOUS TOWNHOUSE, 3 BED 2.5 BATH, SS Appliances, Ceramic Titles, GRANITE COUNTERS, THREE LEVEL EXTENSION BUMP OUT, HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH SEP SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB, HIS AND HER VANITIES. ONE CAR GARAGE. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH DEN/OFFICE AND RECREATION ROOM, WALKOUT WITH SLIDING DOORS. A few of the new upgrades include: SS appliances, Upgraded Ceramic Floors, Custom Paint throughout. Please look up the address on youtube for a video walkthrough starting June 15th onwards.