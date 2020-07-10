Amenities

20381 Tholen St. Available 07/03/20 Absolutely Stunning 3BR + den townhome in sought-after Belmont Greene - Absolutely Stunning 3BR + den townhome in sought-after Belmont Greene community! This home has been meticulously maintained & gorgeous inside! Main level features upscale, gleaming hardwood floors, upscale trim, neutral designer paint colors throughout! Enter inviting foyer to dining room & walk through to open, light & bright Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, huge kitchen island breakfast bar & also provides additional cabinetry space*Family room off kitchen with cozy fireplace & wall of windows leads to patio door & excellent private outdoor space! Head upstairs to Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet and see through gas fireplace also visible to LUX bath with soaking tub, separate shower & double vanity*BONUS dressing room or den off master suite bath! Head to 2nd upper level to find 2 more spacious bedrooms with Jack-&-Jill bathroom & unique family room*Private backyard oasis with Patio off family room, deck & completely fenced leading to detached 2-car garage*This home is lovely & perfect for entertaining! Lease only available through 7.31.2021*NO PETS*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213



