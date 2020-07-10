All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20381 Tholen St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20381 Tholen St.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

20381 Tholen St.

20381 Tholen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20381 Tholen Street, Ashburn, VA 20147
Belmont Greene

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
20381 Tholen St. Available 07/03/20 Absolutely Stunning 3BR + den townhome in sought-after Belmont Greene - Absolutely Stunning 3BR + den townhome in sought-after Belmont Greene community! This home has been meticulously maintained & gorgeous inside! Main level features upscale, gleaming hardwood floors, upscale trim, neutral designer paint colors throughout! Enter inviting foyer to dining room & walk through to open, light & bright Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, huge kitchen island breakfast bar & also provides additional cabinetry space*Family room off kitchen with cozy fireplace & wall of windows leads to patio door & excellent private outdoor space! Head upstairs to Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet and see through gas fireplace also visible to LUX bath with soaking tub, separate shower & double vanity*BONUS dressing room or den off master suite bath! Head to 2nd upper level to find 2 more spacious bedrooms with Jack-&-Jill bathroom & unique family room*Private backyard oasis with Patio off family room, deck & completely fenced leading to detached 2-car garage*This home is lovely & perfect for entertaining! Lease only available through 7.31.2021*NO PETS*

*NO PETS**AVAILABLE 7.3.2020 FOR ONLY ONE YEAR*AGENTS CAN DO VIRTUAL TOURS FOR CLIENTS*MUST WEAR PROTECTIVE GEAR, MASKS & BOOTIES OR REMOVE SHOES*

*AVAILABLE 7.3.2020 FOR ONLY ONE YEAR*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20381 Tholen St. have any available units?
20381 Tholen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20381 Tholen St. have?
Some of 20381 Tholen St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20381 Tholen St. currently offering any rent specials?
20381 Tholen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20381 Tholen St. pet-friendly?
No, 20381 Tholen St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20381 Tholen St. offer parking?
Yes, 20381 Tholen St. offers parking.
Does 20381 Tholen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20381 Tholen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20381 Tholen St. have a pool?
No, 20381 Tholen St. does not have a pool.
Does 20381 Tholen St. have accessible units?
No, 20381 Tholen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20381 Tholen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20381 Tholen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20381 Tholen St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20381 Tholen St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with GymAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America