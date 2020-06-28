20194 INCAS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

1st TIME Available for RENT** Beautiful END UNIT**Filled with Natural Light**Large Flat Common area space with a no through traffic back Ally**Oversized garage**New HVAC system**Large Recreation room with a bath and walk in closet**Living & Dining room with tons of windows+Half bath*Dual Side fireplace* Gourmet Kitchen with Island, Ample of cabinets and counter space, stainless steel appliances, Breakfast Room, Family Room**Magnificent Master Suite with walk in closet+Luxurious Bath**Oversized Secondary bedrooms with spacious closet**Convienent Laundry room on bedroom level** Custom window treatments** Ample of parking+ZERO Repair Deductible+Fine Community Amenities ++Location! Mins to One Loudoun, Route 7, 28, Loudoun Bus Services, Fine dining & Shopping!