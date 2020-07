Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous newly built (2018) villa in active adult (55+) Lexington 7 with MAIN FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM & DEN. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath beauty has a 2 car garage has been upgraded throughout. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, gas cooktop, island with room for seating & open to dining and living room. Enjoy low maintenance living with lawn care, trash/recycling & snow removal included in monthly rent. 6 month lease considered. Less than 1 mile to One Loudoun Town Center!