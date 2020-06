42374 ALDER FOREST TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

STOP LOOKING! SUPER TOWNHOME. LESS THAN 2 YEARS YOUNG. LOOKS ALMOST NEW! 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE, END-UNIT. FULLY LOADED WITH UPGRADES. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE TOPPED ISLAND. LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN. HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS OM MAIN LEVEL. RECESSED LIGHTING. TRAY CEILING IN MASTER BEDROOM. MASTER BATH WITH GRANITE VANITIES. LOWER/ENTRY LEVEL HAS BEDROOM, FULL BATH, AND WALK-OUT REC ROOM TO FENCED BACKYARD. AVAILABLE FEB 14th, 2020.