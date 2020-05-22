7815 BRISTOW DR

Amenities

Welcome to 7815 Bristow Drive, a fantastic three bedroom single-family home situated on a quiet street in Ravensworth Park. This home showcases an endless list of exceptional upgrades. The bright eat-in kitchen has been completely redone with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Just of the living room is a delightful deck-perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Every bath has updated with modern finishes and the home has been freshly painted throughout. Best of all, this amazing property is just moments from Interstates 95/395/495 and Springfield Towne Center!