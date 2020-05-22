All apartments in Annandale
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

7815 BRISTOW DR

7815 Bristow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7815 Bristow Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 7815 Bristow Drive, a fantastic three bedroom single-family home situated on a quiet street in Ravensworth Park. This home showcases an endless list of exceptional upgrades. The bright eat-in kitchen has been completely redone with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Just of the living room is a delightful deck-perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Every bath has updated with modern finishes and the home has been freshly painted throughout. Best of all, this amazing property is just moments from Interstates 95/395/495 and Springfield Towne Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 BRISTOW DR have any available units?
7815 BRISTOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7815 BRISTOW DR have?
Some of 7815 BRISTOW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 BRISTOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
7815 BRISTOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 BRISTOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 7815 BRISTOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7815 BRISTOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 7815 BRISTOW DR offers parking.
Does 7815 BRISTOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7815 BRISTOW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 BRISTOW DR have a pool?
No, 7815 BRISTOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 7815 BRISTOW DR have accessible units?
No, 7815 BRISTOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 BRISTOW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 BRISTOW DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 BRISTOW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7815 BRISTOW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
