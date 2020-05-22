Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7741 Donnybrook Court #104 Available 10/01/19 Adorable 1 Bedroom Condo in Annandale! - Prime location (7741 Donnybrook Court, Annandale-near 495 and Little Rover Turnpike)! This is a super cool large single bedroom pad with great light. Freshly updated (new floors/paint/other) with an airy, sun drenched, feel. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to the DR and LR areas. Unit will be ready for your designer touches December 26th! Dogs and cats are allowed and there are laundry facilities in the building.



Rent includes Gas (cooking & heat) and water!



This property is owned and managed by Big T Properties (www.bigtproperties.com)

Requirements: Completed Rental Application, One-Month Deposit



Available Immediately



(RLNE5105720)