7711 LAFAYETTE FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BED/2 BATH CONDO ~ NEW CARPET & PAINT ~ UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTER ~ UPDATED BATHROOMS ~ LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD FIREPLACE & ACCESS TO COVERED BALCONY ~ DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN ~ SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH ~ 2ND BEDROOM WITH ACCESS TO COVERED BALCONY ~ IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER ~ 1 SMALL DOG ALLOWED CASE BY CASE (LESS THAN 45 LBS), NO CATS. $150 CONDO MOVE-IN FEE. UNIT WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED BEFORE TENANT MOVES IN. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY.