7615 ERIE STREET

Welcome home to your private 2 bedroom apartment in the commuter's dream of Annandale! Enter the unit in the rear of the property, to your own private entrance. The home includes everything you need! Ceramic floors throughout. Kitchenette includes fridge, microwave and gas stove. Master bedroom is freshly updated and features 2 large walk-in closet with tons of storage space and remodeled full bathroom. Washer and dryer are included in the unit for private use. Home is FULLY FURNISHED - just bring your clothes! All utilities are included and cleaning services will be provided twice a month. Plenty of parking for tenants (on-street only.) Property being rented is a separate apartment with rear private entrance, connected to the main dwelling. The unit is not permitted by the county.