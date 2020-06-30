All apartments in Annandale
7615 ERIE STREET
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

7615 ERIE STREET

7615 Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Erie Street, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to your private 2 bedroom apartment in the commuter's dream of Annandale! Enter the unit in the rear of the property, to your own private entrance. The home includes everything you need! Ceramic floors throughout. Kitchenette includes fridge, microwave and gas stove. Master bedroom is freshly updated and features 2 large walk-in closet with tons of storage space and remodeled full bathroom. Washer and dryer are included in the unit for private use. Home is FULLY FURNISHED - just bring your clothes! All utilities are included and cleaning services will be provided twice a month. Plenty of parking for tenants (on-street only.) Property being rented is a separate apartment with rear private entrance, connected to the main dwelling. The unit is not permitted by the county.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 ERIE STREET have any available units?
7615 ERIE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7615 ERIE STREET have?
Some of 7615 ERIE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 ERIE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7615 ERIE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 ERIE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7615 ERIE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7615 ERIE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7615 ERIE STREET offers parking.
Does 7615 ERIE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7615 ERIE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 ERIE STREET have a pool?
No, 7615 ERIE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7615 ERIE STREET have accessible units?
No, 7615 ERIE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 ERIE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 ERIE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7615 ERIE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7615 ERIE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

