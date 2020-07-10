7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated single family house inside the Beltway! Newer deck, newer windows, exterior doors, s/s appliances, granite counters in kitchens and baths, paint, porcelain tile, vanities, much more! 2 car garage. Main level flooring to be replaced. Short walk to Metrobus route 3A stop (to East Falls Church Metro Station). 0.6 mile walk (on sidewalks) to Metrobus route 16A stop to Pentagon Metro Station with no transfers. Within 0.5 mile-1 mile distance to abundance of supermarkets, shops, banks, and restaurants along Little River Turnpike and Columbia Pike. Excellent credit required. Available 7/12/20. Minimum 2 year lease.