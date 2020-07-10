All apartments in Annandale
Last updated May 30 2020

7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE

7404 Beverly Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7404 Beverly Manor Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated single family house inside the Beltway! Newer deck, newer windows, exterior doors, s/s appliances, granite counters in kitchens and baths, paint, porcelain tile, vanities, much more! 2 car garage. Main level flooring to be replaced. Short walk to Metrobus route 3A stop (to East Falls Church Metro Station). 0.6 mile walk (on sidewalks) to Metrobus route 16A stop to Pentagon Metro Station with no transfers. Within 0.5 mile-1 mile distance to abundance of supermarkets, shops, banks, and restaurants along Little River Turnpike and Columbia Pike. Excellent credit required. Available 7/12/20. Minimum 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7404 BEVERLY MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

