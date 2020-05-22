All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 7109 WAYNE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7109 WAYNE DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

7109 WAYNE DRIVE

7109 Wayne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7109 Wayne Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available immediately - 4/6/2020! Gorgeous colonial on quiet cul-de-sac lot backing to woods. Wood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upper level hall bath with skylight & huge shower. Spacious sun room. Large deck off kitchen. Lovely front porch. Spacious lower level rec. room with built in shelves. Lower level full bath with soak-in tub. Convenient to beltway & 66. Landlord will consider 1 dog case-by-case with $500 deposit (no cats). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2695) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum. New kitchen sink on order and to be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 WAYNE DRIVE have any available units?
7109 WAYNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7109 WAYNE DRIVE have?
Some of 7109 WAYNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 WAYNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7109 WAYNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 WAYNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7109 WAYNE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7109 WAYNE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7109 WAYNE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7109 WAYNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7109 WAYNE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 WAYNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7109 WAYNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7109 WAYNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7109 WAYNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 WAYNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 WAYNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7109 WAYNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7109 WAYNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia