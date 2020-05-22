7109 WAYNE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available immediately - 4/6/2020! Gorgeous colonial on quiet cul-de-sac lot backing to woods. Wood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upper level hall bath with skylight & huge shower. Spacious sun room. Large deck off kitchen. Lovely front porch. Spacious lower level rec. room with built in shelves. Lower level full bath with soak-in tub. Convenient to beltway & 66. Landlord will consider 1 dog case-by-case with $500 deposit (no cats). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2695) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum. New kitchen sink on order and to be installed.