7109 WAYNE DRIVE

Available immediately - 4/6/2020! Gorgeous colonial on quiet cul-de-sac lot backing to woods. Wood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upper level hall bath with skylight & huge shower. Spacious sun room. Large deck off kitchen. Lovely front porch. Spacious lower level rec. room with built in shelves. Lower level full bath with soak-in tub. Convenient to beltway & 66. Landlord will consider 1 dog case-by-case with $500 deposit (no cats). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2695) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum. New kitchen sink on order and to be installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
