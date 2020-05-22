All apartments in Annandale
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

6808 BRADDOCK ROAD

6808 Braddock Road · No Longer Available
Location

6808 Braddock Road, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated Single Family Home INSIDE the Beltway! Half an acre, a huge private lot has lots of potential. Totally Renovated Kitchen has New Cabinets, Granite Countertop, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Fresh Paint, Hardwood Floors on Two Levels including Bedrooms, Recently Updated Baths, Recessed Lighting, and much more**This 5 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths SFH is Move-in Ready**Close to all major commuter routes: 395, 495, & 95, as well as shops and restaurants. **No pets, No smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD have any available units?
6808 BRADDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD have?
Some of 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6808 BRADDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6808 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
