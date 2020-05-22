All apartments in Annandale
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE

6801 Perry Penney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6801 Perry Penney Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
BIG AND BEAUTIFUL--Quiet end unit townhouse with 3 full levels...backs to park land and stream...built in book cases...cozy wood burning fireplace...separate dining room with ornate crown mouldings...updated double pane windows throughout...renovated full baths...French doors in recreation room lead to a patio overlooking the stream/forest...updated deck...cheery kitchen has custom shelving and built-in nooks...full bedroom and full bath in lower level...excellent floor plan...condo documents online.....truly SPACIOUS & GRACIOUS....P.S.--Please call listing agent before submitting an application. P.S.S. Also for sale at $379,900...or rent with option to buy... No more than 2 incomes to qualify...a great value...rent includes water/sewer/trash service....EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE have any available units?
6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE have?
Some of 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

