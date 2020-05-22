6801 PERRY PENNEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

BIG AND BEAUTIFUL--Quiet end unit townhouse with 3 full levels...backs to park land and stream...built in book cases...cozy wood burning fireplace...separate dining room with ornate crown mouldings...updated double pane windows throughout...renovated full baths...French doors in recreation room lead to a patio overlooking the stream/forest...updated deck...cheery kitchen has custom shelving and built-in nooks...full bedroom and full bath in lower level...excellent floor plan...condo documents online.....truly SPACIOUS & GRACIOUS....P.S.--Please call listing agent before submitting an application. P.S.S. Also for sale at $379,900...or rent with option to buy... No more than 2 incomes to qualify...a great value...rent includes water/sewer/trash service....EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.