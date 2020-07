6513 MAJOR STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

A female Room mate only. a Bedroom for rent by owner. A Bedroom 9.5 by 9.5 sf w/ $ 700/month plus utilities. LOOKING FOR FABULOUS TOWNHOUSE WITH EASY COMMUTE TO PENTAGON. GENEROUS SIZED ROOMS. TOTALLY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORING. LARGE KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO DECK. WONDERFUL DETAILING: TRAY CEILING DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM w/BAY WINDOW* Contact Landlord directly (text 703-798-1766 or email mhancox@hmrtech.com) for showing (Appointment needed).All utilities will be shared by persons evenly.I495 exit Little River Tpk east (inside the Beltway), right Minor Lane, first left on Major Street, bear left at end to house on right