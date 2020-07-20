All apartments in Annandale
4921 KINGSTON DR

4921 Kingston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Kingston Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
EXCEPTIONAL Rental Property - Gorgeous&Spacious, shows&lives like an Owner-Occupied Home! Many High-End Finishes/Quality Features - THIS IS THE RENTAL Property FOR YOU! Designer kitchen with GRANITE counters&Stainless appliances, CUSTOM cabinets, HARDWOODS throughout majority of the house, Spectacularly Lovely Oversized lot (.62 acre!), LARGE rear DECK which backs to treed lot, attached GARAGE+driveway parking for several cars, plentiful storage space, TWO Storage Sheds in backyard, Silhotte Blinds, wood-burning Fireplace. Fantastic location in tranquil, suburban neighborhood, yet so close to major transportation routes (for easy commute) and convenient to amenities of the area. NEW HVAC System = LOW Utility Bills. All this, plus excellent Fairfax County schools! YARD/LAWN CARE INCLUDED in the Rental Price. Apply on-line at longandfoster.com. Landlord prefers two year lease. Pets on case-by-case basis, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 KINGSTON DR have any available units?
4921 KINGSTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4921 KINGSTON DR have?
Some of 4921 KINGSTON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 KINGSTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
4921 KINGSTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 KINGSTON DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 KINGSTON DR is pet friendly.
Does 4921 KINGSTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 4921 KINGSTON DR offers parking.
Does 4921 KINGSTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 KINGSTON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 KINGSTON DR have a pool?
No, 4921 KINGSTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 4921 KINGSTON DR have accessible units?
No, 4921 KINGSTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 KINGSTON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 KINGSTON DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 KINGSTON DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4921 KINGSTON DR has units with air conditioning.
