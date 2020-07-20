4921 KINGSTON DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

EXCEPTIONAL Rental Property - Gorgeous&Spacious, shows&lives like an Owner-Occupied Home! Many High-End Finishes/Quality Features - THIS IS THE RENTAL Property FOR YOU! Designer kitchen with GRANITE counters&Stainless appliances, CUSTOM cabinets, HARDWOODS throughout majority of the house, Spectacularly Lovely Oversized lot (.62 acre!), LARGE rear DECK which backs to treed lot, attached GARAGE+driveway parking for several cars, plentiful storage space, TWO Storage Sheds in backyard, Silhotte Blinds, wood-burning Fireplace. Fantastic location in tranquil, suburban neighborhood, yet so close to major transportation routes (for easy commute) and convenient to amenities of the area. NEW HVAC System = LOW Utility Bills. All this, plus excellent Fairfax County schools! YARD/LAWN CARE INCLUDED in the Rental Price. Apply on-line at longandfoster.com. Landlord prefers two year lease. Pets on case-by-case basis, no smoking.